ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.41. 170,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

