Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0003 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $563,604.46 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

