Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple to $185.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

AAPL opened at $165.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

