Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

