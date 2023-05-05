Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $128.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Aptiv Stock Up 2.3 %

APTV stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.18. 803,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average is $104.16. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

