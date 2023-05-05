Arbitrum (ARB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.71 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00004556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $331.39 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.32289453 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 298 active market(s) with $272,188,542.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

