ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $113.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $85.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

