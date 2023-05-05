Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.04

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 185477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,738.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 45,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 11.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

