Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Insider Sells $5,283,600.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicolas Papadopoulo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after acquiring an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

