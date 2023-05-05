Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 609,547 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $127,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,083 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,247. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

