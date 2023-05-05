Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

