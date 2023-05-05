Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Loop Capital

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2,296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

