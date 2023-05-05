Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Trading Down 1.6%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 1,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,942,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$246.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.85.

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds a 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 6,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 65% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 14,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

