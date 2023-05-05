ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 4,486 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,183 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. 438,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,519. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

