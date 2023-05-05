ARGA Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after purchasing an additional 866,329 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,382. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

