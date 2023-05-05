ARGA Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,293,962 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

FTI traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

