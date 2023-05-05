ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 2.1% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $50,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,640. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

