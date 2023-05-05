ARGA Investment Management LP Has $328.58 Million Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,758,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,862 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for 14.0% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 6.46% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $328,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 313,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

