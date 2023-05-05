ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $132,000 in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000.
Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.10. 444,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $562.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
