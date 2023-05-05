ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $235,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.65. 209,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,537. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.