ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises approximately 0.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Alcoa worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 513,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

