ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 109,664 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 109,664 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $17.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.36. 887,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.60. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

