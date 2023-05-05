ARGA Investment Management LP Trims Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784,236 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 4.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $115,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,927,000 after buying an additional 400,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,556,000 after buying an additional 549,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 478,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

