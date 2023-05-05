Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $135.34 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.86.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,941 shares of company stock worth $54,096,115. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.