Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 171 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $221,080,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Shares of WCN opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

