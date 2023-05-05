Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

