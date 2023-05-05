Arizona State Retirement System Buys 788 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $141.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average of $167.71. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.