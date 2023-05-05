Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.03 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

