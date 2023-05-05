Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 370,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.32.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.