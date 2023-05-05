Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.68 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelon by 487.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

