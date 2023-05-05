Arizona State Retirement System Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $117.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

