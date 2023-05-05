Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 92 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.08.

PH stock opened at $322.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.20 and its 200 day moving average is $314.32.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

