Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

