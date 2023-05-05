Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,549 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,586,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $145.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average is $156.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

