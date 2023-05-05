Arizona State Retirement System Sells 219 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,220,000 after purchasing an additional 88,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas stock opened at $457.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.98. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

