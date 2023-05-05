Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,828 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 155.1% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,099.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

