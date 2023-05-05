Arizona State Retirement System Sells 922 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $142.62 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $153.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.38.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.