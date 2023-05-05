ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.12% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $29.59. 577,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,792. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

