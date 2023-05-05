Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Shares Up 1.1%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.60. 13,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 9,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
Ascent Industries Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ascent Industries
Ascent Industries Company Profile
Ascent Industries Co engages in the production of stainless steel pipes, stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascent Industries (ACNT)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.