Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Shares Up 1.1%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.60. 13,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 9,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Ascent Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

Get Ascent Industries alerts:

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the first quarter worth $479,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the first quarter worth $368,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ascent Industries Co engages in the production of stainless steel pipes, stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.