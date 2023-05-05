ASD Achieves Market Cap of $59.91 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $59.91 million and $3.99 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019339 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,167.94 or 0.99988100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.09546385 USD and is down -6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,150,995.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

