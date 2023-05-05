Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of ASH opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ashland by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

