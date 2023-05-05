Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ashland updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Ashland Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:ASH traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 132,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,172. Ashland has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ashland by 106.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 26.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,564,000 after buying an additional 126,255 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $13,164,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ashland Company Profile
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
