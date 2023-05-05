Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ashland updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ASH traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 132,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,172. Ashland has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ashland by 106.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 26.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,564,000 after buying an additional 126,255 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $13,164,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ashland Company Profile

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

