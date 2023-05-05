Assure (CVE:IOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 4,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
Assure Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 9.98.
About Assure
Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.
