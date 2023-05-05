Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

ASTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 134,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Astec Industries has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $915.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

