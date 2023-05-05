Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Up 14.3%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) shares were up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 418,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 144,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aston Bay Stock Up 28.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$8.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims and 6 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States; and the Mountain Zinc-Copper project, which covers an area of 1,982 acres located in central Virginia, the United States.

