ATI (NYSE:ATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

ATI Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 832,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,236. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ATI by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ATI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

