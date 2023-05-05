Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.64

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 86246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

ATLKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Danske upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

