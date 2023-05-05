ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 117,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 185,149 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.26.

ATRenew Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew in the third quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

