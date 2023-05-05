AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.15)-(1.10) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $385-392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.60 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.83.

AtriCure Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.13. 355,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,693. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

