AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,561,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,984,000 after buying an additional 109,423 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,885,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,758,000 after buying an additional 383,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE T traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,964,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,919,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

